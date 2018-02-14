Following the order of President Rodrigo Duterte, the Department of National Defense (DND) has terminated the contract for the acquisition of 16 Bell 412 Combat Utility Helicopters with Canada.

“Today, the Department of National Defense (DND) has issued a notice to Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) terminating the contract for the supply and delivery of sixteen (16) units of Bell 412 Combat Utility Helicopters for the Philippine Air Force,” said Arsenio Andolong, DND Public Affairs Service Chief in a statement issued Tuesday.

“This is in compliance with the directive of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, and pursuant to the Government Procurement Law (RA 9184) which authorizes contract termination for the convenience of the government,” he added.

Andolong said “the termination was precipitated by the review ordered by the Canadian government on the implementation of the signed Contract Agreement between the DND and CCC.”

“While the combat utility helicopters being purchased are primarily for the purpose of transporting personnel and supplies, the Department believes that it does not owe the Canadian government any justification for an outright purchase of equipment from a privately-owned company,” he said.

It can be recalled the contract for the acquisition of the Bell 412 Combat Utility Helicopters amounting to 12 billion pesos was signed by DND Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, James Williamson representing Bell and Yvonne Chin, Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) Director for Asia last December 29, 2017.

Andolong said despite termination of the helicopter deal, the DND “will continue to pursue the modernization program, and will look into procuring the combat utility helicopters from other countries in lieu of the Bell 412.”

Lorenzana previously said DND is looking at South Korea, Russia, China, Turkey and other countries to be the possible supplier of the helicopters needed by the Philippine Air Force. Robina Asido/DMS