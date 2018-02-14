President Rodrigo Duterte has warned of the presence of terrorist "sleepers" in Cebu.

In a speech during his meeting with the local executives from Visayas and Mindanao in Cebu City on Monday night, Duterte said there have been regrouping of the terrorist cells.

"I called on you so that you will know the situation that there is a brewing - a regrouping - a brewing, a trouble because of the regrouping of some terrorist cells there, the sleepers even in Cebu and Mindanao," he said.

"That corridor there between Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur going to Buldon then to Maguindanao, it’s a very dangerous place, they are there," Duterte added.

Martial law has been declared in Mindanao since May 23 last year due to the attack of the Islamic State-inspired Maute terrorists In Marawi City.

Government troops pursued the terrorists in Marawi until October last year. But Duterte asked Congress to extend his martial law declaration in southern Philippines until end of this year to fully address the terrorist threat in the region. Congress approved his request

Duterte earlier said he would not hesitate to declare martial law in the entire country if the peace and order situation worsens. Celerina Monte/DMS