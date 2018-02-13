Government forces destroyed a 100 square meter marijuana plantation in the province of Kalinga on Sunday morning, a military spokesman said Monday.

Lt. Col. Isagani Nato of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) said the marijuana plantation was discovered and destroyed by the Army’s 50th Infantry Battallion in cooperation with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and Philippine National Police.

“PDEA coordinated with the 50th Infantry Battalion (50IB) of the 5th Infantry Division (5ID), Philippine Army in seizing the target area, which was located in the mountainous and isolated area of Mount Chumanchil in Barangay Loccong, Tinglayan, Kalinga,” he said.

“The marijuana plants, which stood more than six feet in height and ready for harvest, were subsequently uprooted by the authorities,” Nato said

“Marijuana seedlings were also discovered within the plantation area,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS