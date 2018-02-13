President Rodrigo Duterte warned on Monday he could order the filing of charges against local government officials of Aklan for serious neglect of duty due to environmental problems in Boracay island.

In a speech in Cebu, Duterte expressed dismay over the water situation in Boracay, which looks only beautiful from afar.

"You swim in Boracay and you stink with shit," Duterte said.

He said the tourists who visit Boracay might suffer dysenteria.

Duterte blamed the local officialsf the environmental issues in Boracay located in Malay town.

"Look, if I...I will charge you for serious neglect of duty making Boracay a fishpond or a sewer pool," he said.

He noted that structures and establishments have been constructed "overlapping the costlines" and without proper sewerage system.

"You know I don’t give a shit because either they clean it up or I will close it permanently," he said.

Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu and Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo visited Boracay last month to find ways on how to address the problem. Celerina Monte/DMS