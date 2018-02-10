The military said no soldiers were killed in an encounter with the New People's Army in Bukidnon last Tuesday but six soldiers were wounded, the military said in a statement issued Friday.

Lt. Col. Randy Remonte, commanding officer of 88th Infantry Battalion, denied the claim of the NPA 13 soldiers were killed. .

“No troops were killed. But we have six wounded with minor injuries during the encounter last February 6 at Brgy Cawayan, Quezon, Bukidnon,” Remonte said.

“According to their medical records, they are all stable and recuperating at Camp Evangelista Station Hospital in Headquarters, 4th Infantry Division (4ID) at Cagayan de Oro City,” he added

1st Lieutenant Tere Ingente, public affairs office chief of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division, said the encounter between the rebels and troops of 88th Infantry Battalion occurred in the vicinity of Barangay Cawayan, Quezon, Bukidnon around 3:30 pm.

Ingente said NPA spokesperson Ariel Magbanwag on Thursday claimed 13 soldiers were killed while six were wounded. Robina Asido/DMS