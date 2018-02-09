The third most wanted person in Zamboanga Peninsula was killed in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga del Sur on Wednesday, a military spokesperson said Thursday.

Capt. Jo-Ann Petinglay of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command, said the slain suspect was Salik Samin, alias Kumander Karding who “ranked third in the most wanted person in the regional level for murder, attempted murder, and frustrated murder.”

“Samin was the acting leader of the notorious Ambol Group that engaged in illegal drugs trade, criminalities, and piracy,” she said.

“The Ambol Group operates in the coastal municipalities of Dinas, San Pablo, Dimataling, Margosatubig and Tabina, all in Zamboanga del Sur,” she added.

Petinglay said according to Brigadier General Roseller Murillo, commander of the Joint Task Force ZamPeLan, Samin was killed after he resisted arrest by government forces in Sitio Matab-ang, Barangay Benuatan, Dinas, Zamboanga del Sur around 10am.

“The Joint Task Force ZamPeLan and the police units were serving the arrest warrant on Samin, who evaded arrest and initiated a gunfight, prompting our forces to return fire,” said Murillo.

Lieutenant General Carlito Galvez, Jr., Wesmincom chief, recognized the accomplishment of the government troops on neutralizing the wanted personalities in their area.

“It is the mission of your security forces in Western Mindanao to keep the people secured. This recent accomplishment only manifests that your soldiers and policemen are working doubly in order to find those who have criminal liabilities,” he said.

“We would like to thank the local populace for their continuous support. The people are now more vigilant and very cooperative in providing information that led to the neutralization of this wanted persons,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS