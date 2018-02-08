At least 40 former rebels from the New People's Army (NPA) who joined a tour in Metro Manila have expressed interest in joining the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Brig. Gen. Reuben James Basiao, commander of the 701 st Brigade based in Davao Oriental, said the total of 215 rebel returnees from Davao Oriental and Compostela Valley who joined the tour.

“I also don’t have the actual figure but as of the latest survey there are about 40 plus out of these batch there are about 40 plus to signify to be members of the AFP and who are qualified to be members of AFP,” he said.

“The process is the same as when you apply to be a soldier except we’ll be discussing this with the leadership of the armed forces some of the requirements might be waived such as the educational level,” he said.

"Majority of surrenderees are only high school level. We also have elementary level… high school are normally positioned as political officers those are the one who speak and organize,” Basiao added.

Basiao said the former rebels were also given housing and livelihood as well as employment opportunity under comprehensive integration program of the government.

A former rebel, identified as alias Jaylord, a political instructor who was recruited on 2014 emphasized the hardship that he experienced that make him decide to return to the folds of the law.

“We experience hardship, hunger and they (NPA) failed to give the needs of our family, they promised to give them money, rice and to provide free education for my siblings while we are there in the mountain, but these were not granted, that is why we decided to return to the folds of the government,” he said.

Jaylord said he was able to recruit around 39 people to join the New People’s Army (NPA). “Around 39 with minors, whose age is around 16 to 17 year’s old,” he said.

Basiao said the 215 rebel returnees are part of the total of 683 who surrendered to government forces in Easthern Mindanao last year.

They are the first batch of former rebels who were invited by President Rodrigo Duterte to conduct tour in some of the historical sites in Metro Manila. Their tour includes their visit in Camp Aguinaldo and Malacanang Wednesday.

Lt. Col. Emmanuel Garcia, chief of the AFP Public Affairs, said rebel returnees also visited the historical sites , such as Intramuros and Luneta Park. He said they are set to return in Davao on Thursday morning. Robina Asido/DMS