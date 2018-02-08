President Rodrigo Duterte has thanked PLDT ( Philippine Long Distance Telephone) Inc. for agreeing to surrender to government one of its frequencies, which could be allotted for a third telecommunications player.

PLDT made the move after President Rodrigo Duterte warned he would order the Bureau of Internal Revenue to audit the telco businesses in the country.

"I had a warning for these people, the telcom. I told them, just send them this message: Do not ---this government.' Don't threaten (us) with cases," he said on Tuesday night during the anniversary of the National Economic and Development Authority in Pasig City.

He said the BIR would "start to audit you (telcos) during the first year of your business."

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque earlier said Duterte was "displeased" that the frequencies freely given to a telco company has to be bought back by government.

Roque did not name the telco company, but it turned out it was PLDT's Connectivity Unlimited Resources Enterprise (CURE).

Roque, in an interview, said Duterte was "thankful for PLDT's cooperation."

He reiterated the President's directive to have a third telco player to be operational by end of March or early April.

"PLDT's plan of returning CURE frequencies to the government to be made available to the third telco player is a step to the direction. It will facilitate the setting up of the new major player that can effectively compete the market," Roque said. Celerina Monte/DMS