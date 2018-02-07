Three children were killed when a grenade exploded in Surigao del Sur on Monday night, military said on Tuesday.

1Lt. Michael Pascua of Army's 75th Infantry Battalion identified the victims as Rynna Tui, 12, Renz Galdiano, 3, and Reden Galdiano, one year old.

Based on initial report, Pascua said one of the victims was playing an M203 grenade launcher ammunition when it exploded at the residence of certain Reger Galdiano at Purok 6, Sitio Neptune, Brgy. Diatagon, Lianga town around 6:30 pm.

"Based on the initial report of the PNP (Philippine National Police), the victim Renz Galdiano was playing and throwing the M203 grenade launcher ammunition at the terrace of their house while the other victims Rynna Tiu and Reden Galdiano were on the same terrace," he said.

"After a few minutes, the residents heard an explosion. As they checked the location of the blast they found the three lifeless bodies of the victims lying on the floor," he added.

Pascua said during the initial investigation, the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) team recovered fragments of the grenade launcher ammunition.

"As of this writing, investigation is still on going to determine on how and why Mr. Galdiano possessed the said grenade launcher ammunition," he said. Robina Asido/DMS