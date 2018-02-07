The Department of National Defense welcomed on Tuesday the decision of the Supreme Court affirming the constitutionality of the extension of martial law in Mindanao.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana cited in a statement the importance of the SC decision on the government’s effort against threat groups in Southern Philippines.

“With the highest court in the land upholding President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s declaration which was approved by Congress, the whole of government can now fully pursue with great vigor its efforts in ending the continuing rebellion in Mindanao decisively,” he said.

“The DND-AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) is grateful for the trust and confidence of our public institutions and the support of the Filipino people. This will definitely heighten the morale of our defenders and allow them to better safeguard public safety in Mindanao as well as give Task Force Bangon Marawi the necessary space to undertake the unhampered rehabilitation of Marawi,” he added.

Lorenzana assured the military will not waste the chance and trust given to them by the people.

In a separate statement, the AFP assured that it will continue to respect human rights while performing its mission.

The SC upheld the constitutionality of Duterte's request to Congress to further extend martial law in Mindanao until the end of the year. Robina Asido/DMS