President Rodrigo Duterte witnessed on Tuesday the destruction of 20 smuggled luxury vehicles amounting to over P61 million at the Bureau of Customs in Manila.

Aside from the condemnation of the luxury cars in Manila, simultaneous destruction of 10 high-end vehicles was also done in the Port of Davao and Port of Cebu.

Among the vehicles that were run over by a bulldozer in Manila were used Lexus, BMW, Mercedes Benz, Audi, Jaguar, Corvette Stingray, Ford Explorer, Honda Odessy, Pajero, Mitsubishi MMC, Toyota SW Towage Noah, and Mazda Road.

Those condemned in Davao and Cebu were Mercedes Benz, Toyota Land Cruiser, Audi, Jeep Wrnagler, and AudiS5, among others.

Duterte earlier said he would rather have the smuggled vehicles destroyed than be auctioned since the smugglers themselves would likely win and get the cars legally at even cheaper prices. Celerina Monte/DMS