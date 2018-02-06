Sanofi Pasteur said they have declined the request of the Department of Health (DOH) to refund the used doses of the dengue vaccine Dengvaxia amounting to almost P2 billion.

"Agreeing to refund the used doses of Dengvaxia would imply that the vaccine is ineffective, which is not the case," said Sanofi Pasteur in a statement on Monday.

The pharmaceutical giant said the dengue vaccine is effective.

"The data remains quite clear that, in absolute terms, dengue vaccination in the Philippines will provide a net reduction in dengue disease, including severe dengue and, thereby, reduce the overall public health burden associated with this disease," the drug company said.

In a hearing Monday at the House of Representatives, Thomas Triomphe, Asia Pacific head of Sanofi Pasteur told lawmakers: "The vaccine is effective and we strongly believe that reimbursing the used doses will give the wrong signal and will create more concern and fear in the parents and the people who have been immunized.

Triomphe added that the "positive effect of the immunization has been provided and reimbursing the used doses will be de facto admitting that the vaccine is ineffective, which is not the case."

But Sanofi Pasteur said they willing to provide new doses of the vaccine free if the Department of Health reinstates the community-based dengue vaccination program.

"These new doses would allow people, who previously received one or two doses of the vaccine in the public program, to complete the three-dose schedule and, thus, have the opportunity to benefit from the full potential of Dengvaxia’s ability to protect against dengue," said Sanofi Pasteur.

The health department had demanded Sanofi Pasteur refund the amount paid for the used dengue vaccines, citing the lack of protection it promised.

This came after Sanofi Pasteur had agreed to refund the P1.4 billion for the unused doses of Dengvaxia in exchange for the their return by the health department. DMS