Two groups filed on Monday before the Office of the President a complaint against some executives of the Department of Health (DOH) over the Dengvaxia controversy.

The Vanguard of the Philippine Constitution Inc. and the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) filed the joint complaint against four DOH undersecretaries, two assistant secretaries and seven directors.

The undersecretaries include Carol Tanio, Gerardo Bayugo, Lilibeth Davi and Mario Villaverde, while the assistant secretaries were Lyndon Lee Suy and Nestor Santiago.

The complainants alleged that the respondents were guilty of grave misconduct and gross negligence for "ill-advisely, thoughtlessly, or imprudently implementing the School-based Immunization of Tetravalent Dengue Vaccine" of the DOH in the National Capital Region, Calabarzon and Central Luzon, and "for causing the Dengvaxia fiasco, and, thus, should be dismissed from service."

Meanwhile, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the government has rejected the request of some physicians to stop the autopsies of some children who allegedly died due to Dengvaxia.

"So we are flatly rejecting the call to stop autopsies. We will perform autopsies as they are required, because we need to find the truth," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS