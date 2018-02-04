まにら新聞ウェブ

2月4日のまにら新聞から

State university, Japanese experts to set up experimental garlic farms

［ 118 words｜2018.2.4｜英字 ］

Mariano Marcos State University in Ilocos Norte has partnered with a group of Japanese experts specializing in black garlic to set up experimental garlic farms in various parts of the province.

This was disclosed by Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Saturday.

Black garlic is the result of white garlic aged due to humidity and heat for 30 days. It has a sweet taste.which is used for many culinary dishes.

Roque said the government " hopes to encourage local farmers to expand their production as the province ( Ilocos Norte) aims to deliver at least 20 percent (26,000 metric tons) of national market demand.:

Ilocos Norte has an annual garlic production of 6,000 metric tons which covers 1,876 hectares. DMS