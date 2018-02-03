Authorities implemented a warrant of arrest against an official of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) in Misamis Occidental on Thursday.

Supt. Lemuel Gonda, spokesman of the Northern Mindanao regional police, said Friday police, supported by members of the military, served the arrest warrant on Rommel Salinas, CPP secretary.

Gonda said the warrant of arrest against Salinas for frustrated murder was served at Bernad Subd., City Hall Drive, Brgy. Aguada, Ozamiz City.

Salinas was bought to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology at Barangay Tinago in Ozamiz City for "proper disposition", said Gonda.

His arrest came a day after Rafael Baylosis, a consultant of the National Democratic Front and a companion were arrested on Wednesday in Katipunan, Quezon City.

Gonda said the arrest warrant of Salinas was issued by Presiding Judge Dan Calderon of Regional Trial Court, Branch 32, 10th Judicial Region, Dinagat Island, Surigao City, on October 21, 2013 with ?200,000.00 bailbond recommended.

Senior Insp. Julie Garcia, Misamis Occidental Provincial Police spokesperson, said Salinas was arrested in May 2017. He was attending his hearing at the court when the warrant for frustrated murder was served.

It can be recalled Salinas was arrested by government forces in Barangay Gango, Ozamiz City.

According to the military, Salinas was arrested by virtue of warrant of arrest for murder, destructive arson, frustrated murder, attempted murder and robbery cases.

Government forces also recovered a hand grenade from his procession during the 2017 arrest. Robina Asido/DMS