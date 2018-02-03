The Philippine Navy (PN) is set to conduct passing exercise (Passex) with JS Amagiri, a destroyer of Japan Maritime Self Defense Force that arrived in Manila on Friday morning.

Captain Lued Lincuna, Philippine Navy spokesman, said the passing exercise between the Philippine and Japan Navies will be conducted before the JS Amagiri leaves the country on Sunday.

“It (Passex) will ...take around one hour. It’s not the exercise you are expecting ( of) the magnitude and the participants. So it's a traditional engagement with our Navy friends. It is part of their departure ceremony,” he said.

Lincuna said the Passex includes communication exercises between the two navies at the waters near the Corregidor Island.

During its arrival, JS Amagiri, an Asagiri-class (general type) Destroyer with one SH-60J helicopter and approximately 200 officers and crew on board docked at Pier 15 in South Harbor, Manila around 8 am yesterday.

Lincuna said the Philippine Navy vessel BRP Rajah Humabon rendered customary meeting procedures at Corregidor Island before it escorted the foreign vessel to its designated anchorage area.

“Philippine Navy delegates headed by the representative of the Flag Officer In Command (FOIC), PN, Capt. Ricardo Martin, accorded the visiting navy a welcome ceremony upon arrival followed by a port briefing related to health and security aboard JS Amagiri,” he said.

During the ceremony, Captain Koji Saito, commander of Escort Division Two, JMSDF recall the visit made by President Rodrigo Duterte to a Japanese ship in Subic Bay in previous year.

"As you all know, it was a great honor to welcome your Excellency President Rodrigo Duterte to our naval ship 'Izumo' at the port of Subic in last year as the head of state," he said.

Saito said the transfer of Japanese BeechCraft King Air TC90 aircraft to Philippine Navy demonstrate good relations between the two navies.

"The transfer of TC-90s is one of the remarkable proof that shows our strong navy-to-navy relations, and I believe that those aircraft help your maritime patrol capabilities," he said.

Lincuna said Saito and Commander Michiaki Mori, commanding officer of JS Amagiri, is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Philippine Navy Flag Officer in Command Rear Adm. Robert Empedrad during their visit.

“Similar to their previous visits, the Japanese navy will engage in a series of confidence-building activities with their PN counterparts such as goodwill games followed by a boodle fight and shipboard tour on JS Amagiri,” he said.

“The visit aims to strengthen the relationship between the two navies. It will further enhance and sustain the promotion of peace, stability, and maritime cooperation of the two countries through naval diplomacy and camaraderie,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS