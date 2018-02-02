President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the destruction of smuggled luxury cars.

In a speech in Davao City Thursday, Duterte said he asked Bureau of Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapena to have the vehicles run over by a bulldozer next Tuesday, February 6.

He said if the smuggled vehicles would be auctioned, it would be possible that the smugglers would be the ones to participate.

Duterte did not say how many vehicles will be destroyed but in a yearend accomplishment report, Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapena said the bureau confiscated P141.2 million worth of luxury cars at the Manila International Container Port.

In a press briefing in Baguio City earlier in the day, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said destroying the smuggled cars would serve as a stern warning to smugglers.

"It is common knowledge that many apprehended luxury vehicles ultimately end up in the market where they can easily be won in auctions. The government is serious in its fight to curb smuggling and corruption, and hope to make the Bureau of Customs as a showcase in good governance drive," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS