A destroyer of Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) is set to visit the country for a goodwill visit this weekend.

Capt. Lued Lincuna, Philippine Navy spokesman, said Wednesday JS Amagiri(DD-154) is set to arrive in Manila on Friday.

Lincuna said DD-154 will accompanied by one DH-60J patrol helicopter from JMSDF during the visit.

“Welcome ceremony and port briefing will be conducted upon arrival of the JMSDF vessel at Pier 13, South Harbor, Manila after a customary meeting procedure with Barko ng Republika ng Pilipinas (BRP) Rajah Humabon (PS11) at the vicinity of Corregidor Island, Manila Bay,” he said.

Lincuna said the two-day visit of the Japanese counterpart that will last until Sunday includes confidence building activities with the Philippine Navy and courtesy call with its Flag Officer in Command.

He said JS Amagiri is the first Japanese warship that will visit the country this year. Robina Asido/DMS