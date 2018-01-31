The Philippine National Police (PNP) said the first day of the resumption of its anti-drug campaign, known as Oplan Tokhang, went off without a hitch.

In ambush interview on Tuesday, PNP Director General Ronald Dela Rosa said: "I would like to report to you, so far so good. There are many who surrendered but I can't give you the exact numbers yet."

He said police caught " a big fish in Cotabato which was unnamed. He said the operation was bloodless.

" At least he did not resist. No blood flowed. So it was a very good operation. Who would resist if the Special Action Force led the operation?," said Dela Rosa.

"I told them don't give them the chance to fight. They were at the way the (SAF) entered because if they fought back, blood may flow," he added.

Thirty-six separate anti-drug operations were done in 11 regions nationwide where police arrested 52 suspected drug personalities

In Quezon City, police said a total of 47 suspected drug personalities surrendered to authorities after Oplan Tokhang was relaunched.

Chief Superintendent Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar, Quezon City Police District director, said 13 of the drug surrenderers were in barangays under the jurisdiction of Batasan Police Station 6 while Kamuning,

Cubao, Novaliches and Galas police stations each had five surrenderers.

Dela Rosa said subsequent challenges on Oplan Tokhang depends on the reports that would be coming in. DMS