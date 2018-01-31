The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) may come out with an arrangement that would allow former Customs chief Nicanor Faeldon to do his function as the OCD deputy administrator for operations while he is detained at the Pasay City Jail.

“(An) arrangement should be made, for him to discharge his function,” said Romina Marasigan, spokesperson of the Office of Civil Defense, when asked if it is possible Faeldon can do his job.

Marasigan said this arrangement has not yet been discussed.

Faeldon has been put in contempt by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee since September to refusing to appear in a hearing on the P6.4 billion smuggled shabu. Faeldon said he preferred to answer charges in court than in the Senate.

“There is no discussion yet on the arrangement for his discharge of functions, especially now that he has transferred. Allow us to make necessary coordination and we shall inform you once an agreement have been reached,” she said.

“We also coordinate on how we can make it possible. We cannot immediately have an arrangement because this is another special, you know, situation at this point,” she added.

Marasigan said they are still inthe process of informing Faeldon about the Office of Civil Defense and the nature of his job in the organization.

“He is not yet discharging his function. Why? because we need to upraise him on what is OCD… we are actually preparing him for his appreciation on what is the work of OCD, what is OCD as bureau of Department of National Defense (DND), what is the OCD as the executive armed of the national council, so we are still on the getting to know stage,” Marasigan said.

“When he took oath we also give him materials that he should review and read,” she added.

Marasigan noted that the OCD will inform the Senate about the coordination they will have with Faeldon since he was detained in Pasay City Jail based on the order from the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee.

Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) spokesperson Jail Senior Inspector Xavier Solda said Faeldon was transferred to the BJMP custody around 12:05 noontine,

“He was given a copy of the rules and regulations of the facility thru his lawyer. It was explained to him. We are expecting his full compliance to it”, he said. “He will be living with other inmates, no special treatment”, he added.

Solda said "currently the Pasay City Jail has 997 inmates with 830% congestion rate."

“For now, what is important, he arrived safely and we appreciate his cooperativeness”, he added. Robina Asido/DMS