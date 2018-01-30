The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) index remained at the 9,000-point mark as it set an all-time record on Monday.

The index finished at 9,058.62, up 17.42 points. It also set a new intraday high of 9, 078.37.

But in the broader market, there were 116 decliners, 95 gainers and 55 shares unchanged. Volume amounted to 1.268 billion shares worth P8.87 billion from Friday's 1.02 billion shares valued at P7.83 billion.

Foreigners were net sellers, unloading P3.856 billion compared to purchases of P3.593 billion

Among most active shares were PLDT, up 6.52 percent to P1,601; Ayala Land, down 2.11 percent to P46.50; Globe Telecom, up 8.76 percent to P1,899 and BDO Unibank, down 0.63 percent to P156.50.

The peso fell to a low of P51.20 against the US dollar to finish at P51.18 from Friday's P50.885.. Volume at the Philippine Dealing System reached $892.25 million from Friday's $1.05 billion. DMS