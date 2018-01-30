Defeated vice presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. accused on Monday the poll body and its private contractor in the automated 2010 polls of election fraud directed mainly against him.

In a press conference in Manila, Marcos, son and namesake of late dictator, said based from some ballot images his camp got from the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, hearing his election protest, there were squares with black dot beside the names of some candidates, particularly Vice President Leni Robredo, raising his suspicion those were the marks used to tamper the results of the vice presidential poll.

"When we voted, we had the oval shapes. How come in the ballot images, the ovals are gone and instead we have the squares. What does this mean?," he said.

Marcos could not give the total number of the ballot images that his camp got from PET and how many have questionable square marks.

In the Power Point presentation, Marcos showed an image of an official ballot in the May 9, 2016 national and local elections from North Poblacion, Jimalalud, Negros Oriental.

For presidential candidates, the square box with the darkened oval was beside Roxas, Mar Daang Matuwid (LP) and a smaller dot beside Seneres, Roy (WPPPMM) and the vote was counted for Roxas.

For vice presidential bets, the square with a black dot was beside the name of Robredo, while another black dot was beside Cayetano, Alan Peter (IND). The vote was counted for Robredo.

Another ballot image with black marking beside Marcos' name, but the machine that counted the votes stated there was "undervote" for vice president, meaning the vote was not counted for the former senator.

Marcos said his camp secured from PET the printed ballot images with questionable square markings from some of the clustered precincts in several towns in their two pilot areas, Camarines Sur and Negros Oriental, the places where alleged massive cheating took place.

He accused cheating took place in the "eight regional hubs" that the Comelec created nationwide six days before the election in case problems on SD cards cropped up during the election day.

According to Marcos, this was contained in Comelec Resolution No. 10114 issued on May 3, 2016 and they were not informed as well as the other candidates or political parties of such creation of regional hubs.

The resolution contains seven regional hubs, including the Commission Warehouse in Sta. Rosa, Laguna. The other regional configuration and deployment hubs "to immediately cater to incidents of sets of SD cards need to be replaced" were those in the Office of the Provincial Election Supervisors in San Fernando, La Union; Legazpi City, Albay; Cebu, Cebu; Cagayn de Oro, Misamis Oriental; and the Office of the Regional Election Directors in Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur; and General Santos City, South Cotabato.

Except for the staff of Smartmatic, the election technology provider, Marcos claimed no other people, including from his camp, were present in those hubs.

"We believe that is where (cheating) happened," he said.

Asked if he was accusing Comelec and Smartmatic of being in cahoots to cheat him, Marcos said, "yes."

"This is apparently an ant-Marcos attempt, effort. This is not anti-anybody," he said.

Marcos challenged Robredo's camp to withdraw all her motions before the PET and he would also do the same in order for his election protest to move forward.

"I challenge, withdraw all your motions that serve to delay the recount. I will withdraw all my motions that are pending so that no more outstanding issues...so that we can proceed with the opening and (re)counting of the ballots," he said.

In the May 2016 elections, Robredo won a margin of only 263,473 votes against Marcos, her closest rival in the vice presidential race. Celerina Monte/DMS