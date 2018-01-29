Malacanang said on Sunday whatever will be the output of the newly-constituted consultative committee tasked to review the 1987 Constitution will be forwarded to Congress.

In a radio interview, Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar said Congress is independent with the Executive Branch.

"(T)his consultative committee is directly under the executive. So therefore, this will be the contribution of the executive in drafting a law to change the form of government," he said, noting that the 19 members who were already named by President Rodrigo Duterte are all legal luminaries.

Thus, whatever will be the outcome of the consultative committee will be the contribution of the executive in the federal system that is being pushed in Congress, he added.

Duterte recently named 19 of the 24-member consultative committee tasked to review the present Constitution.

The committee is headed by retired Supreme Court Chief Justice Reynato S. Puno. Celerina Monte/DMS