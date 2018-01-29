Damage to agriculture due to Mayon Volcano eruption has reached to P189.4 million, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said on Sunday.

As of 8am, NDRRMC said a total of P189,434,666 worth of damage to agriculture was recorded in Albay province where the volcano is located.

Ash fall and pyroclastic materials from the volcano have destroyed P181,382,970 worth of rice; P7,573,696 worth of corn; and P478,000 worth of abacca.

In a radio interview, Department of Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Pinol said 70 percent of the fields surrounding the volcano was affected by its eruption.

He said he will visit Bicol to check the situation and prepare for recommendations to President Rodrigo Duterte, who is also set to visit Albay on Monday.

He added the department has a quick reaction fund of P1 billion that may be used to provide aid to the affected farmers.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology recorded two sporadic lava fountaning from the summit crater between 6:02 pm to 1:40 am last Saturday.

A total of 22,885 families or 89,109 persons were affected in 59 barangays in the municipalities of Bacacay, Camalig, Guinobata, Ligao City, Daraga, Tabaco City, Malilipot, Santo Domingo, and Legazpi city in the province of Albay.

A total of 18, 255 families or 69, 290 persons have been staying in 74 evacuation centers.

Alert Level 4 remains in effect over Mayon Volcano. Ella Dionisio/DMS