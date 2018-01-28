An alleged member of a Daesh-inspired terror group was killed in an encounter with government forces in Maguindanao on Friday.

Capt. Arvin Encinas, public affairs chief of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Saturday the encounter erupted in the vicinity of Sitio Minanga, Barangay Bakat, Radjah Buayan, Maguindanao at around 5 am.

Encinas said troops of the 61th Infantry Division Reconnaissance Company were conducting combat operation when they encountered around five alleged Daesh-Inspired terror group members.

“One Daesh-inspired member who was killed in the clash identified as certain Gabriel Amado, 49 years old and a resident of Brgy Bakat, Rajah Buayan while no one was hurt on the government side,” he said

Encinas said government forces also recovered personal belongings and war materials from the rebels after the clash.

“The accomplishment is the result of focused military operations against the violent extremist group who continue to sow terror in the community,” he said.

Encinas said the military is conducting combat operation against the bandits as part of their efforts to safeguard the civilian communities in the area. Robina Asido/DMS