President Rodrigo Duterte said he will review recommendations to fire three police generals and around 60 policemen.

"The investigation is finished. It's just a matter of looking into the charges again," said Duterte in a press conference on Saturday at the Davao International Airport after arriving from India

Duterte said "when you fire people, especially those who have high rank, you have to be very careful."

But he added "there’s a recommendation to terminate them that’s why I announced it.

Whether he will proceed is another matter. " I have to, personally being a lawyer, to review. I need time. That is what is utterly lacking in my… in my life now. It’s always short of time and short of sleep." said Duterte. DMS