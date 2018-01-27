A member of the Abu Sayyaf, involved in the kidnapping of 15 persons in the Golden Harvest Plantation in 2001 was arrested in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City on Friday morning.

Chief Insp. Helen Galvez, spokesperson of the Zamboanga Peninsula Regional Police, said captured was Rabulat Balito who is under the leadership of Abu Sayyaf commander Isnilon Hapilon.

Galvez said based on initial report Balito was arrested by virtue of an arrest warrant for kidnapping and serious illegal detention.

Galvez said authorities were conducting law enforcement operation when they captured the suspect at Barangay Recodo around 7:50 am.

“There was no recovered identification card that will confirm his identity in relation to the warrant of arrest. However the victim (Faisal Benasing) is willing to execute an affidavit of identification which was already coordinated with the Regional Prosecutor Peter Medalle who gave his go-signal or consent to subscribe the victim's affidavit,” she said.

“His presence was checked, monitored and confirmed at Brgy Recodo, Zamboanga City which led or triggered the police operations,” she added. Robina Asido/DMS