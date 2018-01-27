A military officer was killed while two were wounded as alleged members of New People’s Army (NPA) in Davao City detonated an improvised landmine on Thursday afternoon.

Killed in the encounter was Lt. Jarren Relota, who led a platoon that responded to information that armed men were seen in Paquibato, said Maj. Ezra Balagtey, spokesman of the Eastern Mindanao Command, Friday.

The encounter between the troops of 16th Infantry Battalion and the alleged NPAs erupted at Sitio Quimbao, Brgy. Mapula, Paquibato around 4pm.

“Accordingly, a platoon of Bravo company led by 1Lt. Jarren Relota while responding to an information on the presence of NPA in the aforementioned area was fired upon,” he said.

Balagtey said the rebels detonated an improvised bomb that caused casualties to the government troops.

“During the exchange of fire and maneuver, the terrorists detonated an improvised landmine wounding two soldiers while killing Lt. Relota,” he said.

Balagtey said Relota who is a native of San Jose, Antique was the commanding officer of Bravo Company, 16th IB, under 2nd ID of the Philippine Army since June 1, 2017.

“He was commissioned into the regular force after finishing the Officer Candidate Course of the Officer Candidate School in May 2013,” he said.

Balagtey said Major Gen. Noel Clement, cCommander of Joint Task Force Haribon, expressed his grief at the death of the officer and vowed to continue to pursue peace in the area, and prevent such incident.

"We grieve for the death of Lt. Relota. However, we salute his display of the finest tradition of soldiery and gallantry in pursuing peace and protecting the people of Paquibato. We hope that by his sacrifice, we will bring peace in the area," Clement said. Robina Asido/DMS