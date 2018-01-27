Malacanang expressed support on Friday to the Solicitor General for filing reckless imprudence resulting in homicide case against former President Benigno Aquino III in relation to the deaths of 44 police commandos three years ago in Mamasapano, Maguindanao.

In a statement from India, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the government lawyers were "correct" in asking the Supreme Court to order the Office of the Ombudsman to charge Aquino with reckless imprudence resulting to homicide.

"There ought to be accountability for those responsible for the SAF (Special Action Force) debacle," he said.

In its 45-page manifestation filed on Thursday, coinciding on the the third year anniversary of the botched anti-terrorism operation in Mamasapano, Solicitor General Jose Calida also asked the high court to include in the new charge former Philippine National Police chief Alan Purisima and former SAF director Getulio Napenas Jr.

The Ombudsman only charged the former officials with usurpation of official functions and violation of the Anti-Graft Law before the Sandiganbayan.

It dismissed the case for reckless imprudence resulting to homicide.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier vowed to give justice for the fallen policemen. Celerina Monte/DMS