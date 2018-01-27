The Department of National Defense (DND) is eyeing possible military cooperation with India as well as acquisition of defense equipment as part of the modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“Yes, we are looking at a military to military cooperation including the defense equipment that we can acquire from them (India),” Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana who is in India with President Rodrigo Durte said in a Viber message.

This is my first time (to visit) India visit. Succeeding visits will be more substantive,” he added.

Duterte, Lorenzana and other government officials attended the ASEAN ( Association of Southeast Asian Nations) ? India Summit in New Delhi this week.

Lorenzana said an Indian shipbuilding company was mong those who joined the bidding for the controversial Frigate Acquisition Project for the Philippine Navy.

“In fact one of their shipbuilding companies actually was the initial winner of the two frigates but was disqualified in the 2nd round of prequalification process. The contract eventually went to the second lowest calculated bid submitted by Hyundai,” he said.

In his previous interview, Lorenzana said the Indian shipbuilding company was disqualified because of their insufficient financial capability.

“They won in the first round but when our technical personnel went to India to inspect their financial capability, they found out they cannot. There were technically disqualified that’s why Hyundai won,” he said.

In another interview, Lorenzana said the steel cutting that signals start of construction of frigates may be done this April.

“It’s (status of Frigate Acquisition Project) moving we hope the procurement of steel will happen soon so that by April they can do the cutting. The critical design will be approved by project management team it will be submitted by Hyundai… that will become their bible. It will be followed,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS