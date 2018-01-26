Three alleged Maute-ISIS sympathizers were apprehended by government troops in Lanao del Sur last Tuesday, a military spokesman said Thursday.

Maj. Ronald Suscano, public affairs officer of the Army’s 1st Infantry Division, said they were Apao Macod Dimacaling, Brad Alexander and Jalal Ramal Berongon alias Mayor.

Suscano said the Joint Task Group Haribon under Joint Task Force Ranao and Provincial Police of Lanao del Sur were conducting law enforcement operations when they apprehended the suspects at the vicinity of Brgy. Gacap, Piagapo town.

Government forces also recovered two caliber .45 pistols from the suspects.

Suscano said, quoting Colonel Generoso Ponio, commander of the 103rd Infantry Brigade, “the apprehended personalities were involved on the killings of three Christian civilian vendors who were found dead at the border of Piagapo and Balindong towns in Lanao del Sur last December 6, 2017.”

“Based on our initial debriefing from the arrested personalities, they revealed there are still five persons involved on the killings of the Christian vendors selling household items,” said Ponio.

Suscano said Major General Roseller Murillo, commander of the 1st Infantry Division, commended the police and military forces.

“The recent accomplishment of our troops only shows that the civilian community is getting more supportive in our efforts to totally crush-out not only the remnants of Maute- ISIS group but their civilian sympathizers as well,” Murillo said. Robina Asido/DMS