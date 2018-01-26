Two alleged high-ranking officials of New People’s Army (NPA) were killed in a law enforcement operation in Tarlac early Thursday, a military spokesman said.

Lt.Col. Isagani Nato, spokesman of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom), identified the rebels as Victorio Tesorio alias Dong, the 1st deputy secretary and commanding officer of the Regional Operations Command, KomitengRehiyon-Hilagang Silangang Luzon (KR-HSL) and Lilito Raza alias Lanlan, commanding officer of Danilo Ben Command, Westcom, Northern Front, KR-HSL .

Nato said the two were killed “when they resisted arrest” and fought the government troops in the vicinity of Brgy San Miguel, San Manuel, Tarlac around 3:10 am.

“A firefight ensued when the joint elements of Tarlac Provincial Police Office (PPO) and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) 3, together with the combined units of the Army and Air Force under Nolcom, were about to serve a warrant of arrest against two known leaders of the communist terrorist group the timely information on the were about of the communist terrorists was provided by the community who were avail to identify them,” he said.

Nato said government forces also arrested caretaker of the alleged rebels' safe house during the operation.

“Another personality, Jose Dellente Caroy, was also arrested as the caretaker of the safe house,” he said.

Nato noted troops also recovered two pistols consist of a Llama Caliber .45 pistol and a Colt Caliber .45 pistol.

“Nolcom will continue to provide support to law enforcement operations to ensure safety of the Filipino people and the stability of its area of operation,” he said.

“Nolcom will also continue to thwart all NPA hostile plans that may hinder economic development in Northern and Central Luzon,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS