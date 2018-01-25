President Rodrigo Duterte denied on Wednesday he was behind the claim of alleged pork barrel mastermind Janet Lim Napoles she gave P5 million to opposition Senator Franklin Drilon for the 2010 elections.

In a speech before he left for India, Duterte dared Drilon to present to him the person who could prove that he has a hand in Napoles allegation.

"Senator Drilon, if I talked to somebody urging a case against you on PDAF (Priority Development Assistance Fund), bring that person in my presence and I will resign because you are my friend," he said.

He said it was not in his system to go after the opposition, citing that in the Mamasapano incident where 44 police commandos were killed during a botched anti-terrorism operation under former President Benigno Aquino III, he never meddled.

Aquino and Drilon belong to LP. Duterte said Drilon was his friend and he respects the senator.

"I told you before in front of so many congressmen, I'm not doing anything against you. But do not force the issue," Duterte said.

Napoles made the allegation against Drilon during a recent interview at state-run People's Television 4.

LP has accused the Duterte administration of always deviating the issue to others whenever it faces controversies.

Recently, reports came out alleging that Special Assistant to the President Christopher "Bong" Go intervened in the multi-billion Navy frigate project. Go denied the allegation.

Vera Files, an online news agency, earlier reported that Duterte and his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio, failed to declare in their statements of assets and liabilities their alleged over P100 million bank deposits and investments. Malacanang branded the report as gossip and rehash. Celerina Monte/DMS