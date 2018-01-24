Malacanang challenged on Tuesday former Budget Undersecretary Mario Relampagos to return to the country and cooperate with the government's investigation if there were irregularities in the previous administration.

"If you are innocent, come back and clear your name," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a press briefing.

Relampagos, who is facing over 300 cases in court, went to the United States last December and failed to return.

His lawyers informed the Sandiganbayan where he is facing the cases he intended not to return as he could no longer bear the apparent "extreme injustice" and he has no financial capacity to pay for his litigation.

Relampagos has been charged with plunder, graft and malversation of public funds through falsification of public documents in relation to the alleged misuse of pork barrel by some lawmakers and the P900 million Malampaya natural gas project.

Roque said since Relampagos is now a fugitive from justice, his passport could be revoked and he could be extradited if needed.

He said if Relampagos knew the irregularities during the past administration, he should reveal it.

"(A)nd we will see if there is a way to lessen your liability. But as of now, flight is evidence of guilt," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS