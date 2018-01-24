The claim of detained businesswoman Janet Lim Napoles she gave P5 million to the campaign funds of opposition Senator Franklin Drilon in 2010 elections should be investigated, Malacanang said on Tuesday.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said public officials should be accountable.

"Well, I think it is something that should be investigated. This is information which, for the first time, was revealed by Janet Lim Napoles. And I think, the Constitution, in providing for accountability of public officers is the legal basis for the relevant government agency to conduct an investigation," he said.

"I would hope that the Ombudsman on its own would conduct its probe. And I think the DOJ (Department of Justice) also on its own should also conduct its own probe," he added.

Napoles, in an interview in state-run PTV-4, claimed during the 2010 elections, she contributed P5 million to Drilon.

But Drilon denied the allegation, saying this comment was intended to harass the opposition.

Napoles is facing plunder charges, along with other other lawmakers, for allegedly pocketing multi-million pesos from the pork barrel of some senators and congressmen prior to 2010. Celerina Monte/DMS