The Philippine government security forces clashed with terrorist Maute-Islamic State in Lanao del Sur Saturday, the first encounter since the end of Marawi siege last October, military said on Sunday.

In a television interview, Col. Romeo Brawner, Joint Task Force Ranao deputy commander, said the incident transpired after midnight in Barangay Kalilangan, Masiu town.

The clash lasted for about 30 minutes before the terrorists retreated.

Brawner did not say if there were casualties from the firefight.

Among those recovered from the incident were grenade launchers, two rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), assorted ammunition, a hand grenade, an ISIS flag, and drug paraphernalia, he said.

The government troops have been pursuing remnants of the Maute-ISIS group, which occupied Marawi City for about five months until October last year.

"We have been monitoring and receiving a lot of reports of recruitment activities and training (by the terrorist group)," Brawner said.

He added the military believes those who did the recruitment activities were tasked to re-enforce their comrades during the Marawi siege but failed to enter the battle zone.

"We also believe that they have not yet abandoned their objective of creating a caliphate here in the Philippines, particularly here around Lanao del Sur. So their act, particularly the recruitment activities, is still on going and we believe they still have a lot of money to recruit members," he said.

He said the recent encounter was the first after the war in Marawi. Ella Dionisio/DMS