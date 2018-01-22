At least 15 Philippine Marine personnel and a school principal were injured in a vehicular accident in Zamboanga City Saturday afternoon.

Zamboanga City Police Office spokesperson Chief Inspector Helen Galvez said the military truck, carrying the victims, accidentally fell into a cliff at Sitio Lugakit, Brgy. Salaan at 2:45pm.

The soldiers were on their way back to the city proper after providing security for ABS-CBN Medical Out-Reach program at Balunao Elementary School headed by its principal Joseph Abalos.

Galvez said when they reached the vicinity of Lugakit Elementary School, the driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting to the incident.

Six marine personnel and Abalos were brought to the hospital for medication.

Abalos and Corporal Edward Almonte remained in critical condition while the other soldiers sustained minor injuries, police said. Ella Dionisio/DMS