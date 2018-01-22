Malacanang on Sunday slammed Vice President Leni Robredo, saying her remarks during the anniversary of Liberal Party were "out of touch" in what has been happening in the country.

During the 72nd anniversary celebration of opposition Liberal Party, Robredo, who chairs the group, asked her party members to remain true to what is right even if the "darkness envelopes" the country.

"With all due respect to the Vice President, we find Ms. Robredo’s remarks during the anniversary of the Liberal Party completely out of touch with the existing realities on the ground," presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

"The darkness that Vice President Robredo may be referring to perhaps pertains to the future of those discredited politicians who wish to return to power," he added.

Roque cited the Gallup International polls suggesting that the Philippines is the third happiest country in the world and the fifth highest country in the economic optimism index.

He also said that based on Social Weather Stations surveys, 96 percent of Filipinos entered the new year with hope and fewer families considered themselves poor.

"People’s high levels of hope and optimism have been complemented by high satisfaction, approval, trust ratings," he said.

Roque also said the results of SWS survey conducted last quarter indicated that more than eight out of 10 Filipinos trust Duterte while based on Pulse Asia survey, President Rodrigo Duterte is the most approved and most trusted among the country's top officials.

Satisfaction with the Duterte administration also remains excellent based on SWS survey conducted last quarter, he added.

"Genuine and meaningful change has been felt by our people," Roque said. Ella Dionisio/DMS