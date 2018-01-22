Malacanang justified on Sunday the government's decision not to renew anymore the contract with Miascor Groundhandling Corporation, saying that national interest is of paramount importance.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement following the appeal of Miascor to President Rodrigo Duterte to reconsider his decision to terminate its contract for the sake of almost 4,000 employees and their families who might be affected if the company closes down.

"We have to look at the bigger picture: Our national interest is of paramount importance. In particular, we need to protect airport travellers from baggage theft, especially overseas Filipino workers who work so hard to earn a living, and to make sure that potential tourists and investors are not turned off by such incidents at the airport," he said in a statement.

"We are concerned with the workers but we cannot give their employer a concession on that basis alone, considering all the theft incidents by Miascor," he added.

Roque also noted that Miascor has nothing to appeal as the government has no existing contract with the company.

He said the Manila International Airport Authority's lease and concession agreement contract with Miascor has already expired.

"In light of the recent directive of the President, the position of the MIAA is not to renew the contract following its expiration because of many cases / instances of pilferage, both in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and Clark International Airport. These include the theft committed to the wife of a Turkish diplomat and the alleged involvement of a Miascor supervisor with illegal drugs," Roque said.

Duterte has said that he wants the contract with Miascor terminated after a complaint by a Filipino who lost his things inside his baggage and balikabayn box at the Clark International Airport in Pampanga.

Six Miascor employees were allegedly responsible for the luggage theft and they were immediately terminated and charged for the incident.

Those qualified Miascor employees who would be affected due to non-renewal of the contract, will be absorbed by other existing ground handlers, Roque said.

"The fact is the jobs are there so these will be filled up either by new hires or qualified staff from Miascor," he said.

On the proposal to create presidential action desks in our airports, Roque said the NAIA authorities have been proven effective in this regard.

"Our airport authorities have assured us that there will be no service disruption that will affect the travelling public," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS