The Philippines will continue to enjoy zero tariffs on its more than 6,000 products being exported to member-countries of the European Union, Malacanang said on Saturday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the EU's Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus stays.

"So far, there is no move from the EU to remove it," he said in a press briefing in Aklan.

However, EU, in its second report on GSP+ covering 2016-2017, expressed "grave concern" on the way the campaign against illegal drugs by the Duterte administration was conducted.

"The way the campaign against illegal drugs is conducted is a matter of grave concern. The significant increase in the number of drug-related killings since the election of President Duterte, in particular during law-enforcement operations; the apparent lack of due process and restraint during these operations; and the fact that these deaths are not investigated in a transparent, impartial and effective manner thus allowing to bring perpetrators to justice raises serious concerns regarding the right to life," EU said in the report.

"Together with statements by the President that can be seen as incitement to killings and fostering a culture of impunity, the conduct of the 'war on drugs' raises serious questions about the Government's commitment to human rights," it added.

EU urged the Philippines to "effectively" investigate all killings, provide access to remedies, and install the necessary safeguards so that the fight against illegal drugs takes place in accordance with human rights obligations and due process.

Thousands of drug suspects have been killed due to the government's war on drugs.

EU also said the possible re-introduction of the death penalty in the Philippines would be "a major step backwards" and raise questions regarding Manila's international commitments.

"The Government should actively work towards removing this proposal from the legislative agenda," it added.

The Duterte administration has been supporting the re-imposition of capital punishment for heinous crimes. Bills have been pending in Congress.

EU, however, noted the Philippines' continued implementation of international conventions and agreements in relation to labor, environmental protection and climate change, and trade and economy, among others.

Roque said the EU report cited that the Philippines made progress in the areas of labor rights, environmental protection, climate change and good governance.

"The report notes that we are vibrant democracy and we have been signatories to the conventions such as labor, human rights, environment among others; even before the GSP Plus," he said, noting that the evaluation was done by the EU on a regular basis, "they are observations."

"They are not interfering with our domestic policies or asking us to change," he said.

But he acknowledged that the GSP, being a unilateral privilege granted to select countries, could be taken away anytime.

"This is precisely why the EU should continue to engage with the Philippine under the leadership of President Duterte who has undertaken several reform initiatives to address the problems of society," Roque explained.

He cited the importance of the GSP+ on the Philippine economy, particularly to exporters and farmers and fishermen supplying inputs to processed products exported to EU countries.

"We have reached a milestone in our trade relations with the European Union when Philippine exports to the EU grew by 31 percent in 2017," he said.

The 31 percent of total merchandise exports to the EU amounted to $8.4 billion last year, making EU as the Philippines' third largest trading partner, he said.

Duterte previously slammed EU and even threatened to cut ties with its member-countries after it raised concern over the extrajudicial killings in the Philippines. Ella Dionisio, Celerina Monte/DMS