The Philippines refused on Sunday to meddle on the recent encounter between the United States and China's vessels near the Scarborough Shoal in the disputed South China Sea.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Washington could take care of its own interest.

"We do not wish to be part of a US-China intramural," he said.

China had dispatched its warship to shoo away USS Hopper, a missile destroyer, which sailed near Scarborough Shoal on January 17.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lu Kang has accused US of violating China's sovereignty and security interests.

The Philippines has also been claiming the Scarborough Shoal, locally known as Panatag Shoal or Bajo de Masinloc.

"The Philippines’ claim over Scarborough Shoal is recognized under our constitutional law and international law," Roque said.

China seized Scarborough Shoal in 2012 after a stand-off with the Philippine Navy.

The US and Japan are among those countries pushing for the rule of law and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea following Beijing's aggressive activities, including the construction of artificial islands and equipping some of them with airstrips and military weapons, in the disputed waters. Celerina Monte/DMS