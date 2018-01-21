ZAMBOANGA CITY - The Abu Sayyaf bandits have freed two of five remaining Indonesian hostages more than a year after they were kidnapped in the waters between the Philippines and Malaysia, the military reported Saturday.

Released on Friday were La Utu Bin La Raali and La Hadi La Edi, both skippers of Malaysia-registered fishing boats.

Joint Task Force Sulu said the two were taken to the home of former Sulu Gov. Abdusakur Tan Sr. By a concerned citizen around 7:30 p.m. Friday in Barangay Asturias, Jolo town.

Tan gave them food and notified Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Joint Task Force Sulu commander.

Sobejana fetched the two Indonesians in Tan’s residence and brought them to the headquarters of Joint Task Force Sulu where they underwent medical examination.

It was not known how the Indonesians were released.

The Abu Sayyaf seized the Indonesians on November 5, 2016 between Pegasus Reef and Kuala Kinabatangan near the municipality of Turtle Islands, Tawi-Tawi.

The Abu Sayyaf holds nine captives: three Indonesians, one Vietnamese and one Dutch--and four Filipinos. DMS