The local government of Albay said its budget to take care of people displaced due to Mayon Volcano's activities will last for around three more days.

Cedric Daep, Albay Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer said they are set to request for more funds to the national government next week.

“We are submitting request for augmentation. When we request we are not expecting them to give or not. That is their decision and we are submitting request for augmentation,” he said in a phone interview with Daily Manila Shimbun.

Daep said they may submit their request to the Office of Civil Defense in Region 5 by Monday.

“It (request letter) will be submitted by OCD 5, not us. We are submitting our letter to them maybe on Monday, I still have to get some financial report that I was not able to get because other government offices are closed,” he said.

“The OCD 5 ( will then) submit it to NDRRMC ( National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council),” he added.

Although all evacuees in Legazpi City have returned to their homes last Friday, Daep said their available relief items may last for three more days.

As of 10 am Saturday, Albay recorded a total of 7,256 families or 27,643 individuals who remain in different evacuation centers in Camalig, Daraga, Guinobatan, Malilipot, Sto Domingo, Ligao and Tabaco City. Robina Asido/DMS