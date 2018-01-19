The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board ( LTFRB) has limited the number of ride-hailing service vehicles operating in Metro Manila to 45,000, it said Thursday.

A memorandum circular, which set a common supply base for transport network vehicle service (TNVS) units said: “All valid and existing CPCs (certificates of public convenience) to operate TNVS and those with pending applications for CPC are deemed included in the common supply base”

The LTFRB also limited the number of TNVS units to to 500 units in Metro Cebu and 200 in Pampanga province.

The LTFRB estimates there are 125,000 ride-hailing vehicles in Metro Manila, of which 70,000 are Uber and 50,000 Grab. However, around 50 percent of vehicles are estimated to belong to Uber and Grab.

The two-page memorandum circular will take effect on February 3, or 15 days after publication in the Philippine Star.

LFTRB board member Aileen Lizada said in a Viber message the figures will be reviewed every three months. She said a balance between the ride-hailing industry with other transport services sector should be made. DMS