Malacanang accused on Thursday news website Rappler of using the allegation of meddling by Special Assistant to the President Christopher "Bong" Go on the

multi-billion Navy project as its "offense" after the Securities and Exchange Commission ordered the revocation of its license.

In a press briefing in Albay province, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque noted the timing when the news reports came out on Go's supposed intervention on the Navy's weapons system for P15.7-billion frigate program.

"Let me start by saying that this allegation against Special Adviser to the President Bong Go appears to be defense by way of an offense. Please note that this allegation came out immediately after the decision of the SEC declaring that Rappler Inc. and Rappler Holding violated the ownership rules of the Constitution on mass media companies ‘no. So it appears that the best defenses an offense," he said.

But he noted that former Flag Officer in Command Vice Admiral Ronald Joseph Mercado has issued a statement categorically stating that Go never intervened in the frigate project.

Mercado was relieved last December as FOIC allegedly due to the issue on the frigates project.

Roque also cited the denial of Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Go's supposed white paper asking the Navy to look into the proposal of the other possible contractor for the project.

The story about Go's alleged meddling on the project was first reported by the Philippine Daily Inquirer. Celerina Monte/DMS