UV Express operators and drivers on Wednesday requested the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board ( LTFRB) for a P2 per kilometer fare hike.

In a letter addressed to LTFRB chairman Martin Delgra, group CODE-X or Coalition of Operators, Drivers, Employess, etc said it has been 10 years since UV Express filed any subsequent petition for any fare hike.

"The UV Express sector 'rolled with the punches' whenever there were some increases in cost of fuel, spare parts, increase of terminal fees and other operating expenses. Our sector, modesty aside, suffered silently and bore the brunt of these added expenses," CODE-X National President Rosalino Marable said.

Marable said the sector tried to defer the petition for a fare hike to mitigate financial difficulties being faced by the commuters.

"Indeed, the time has come that the UV Express Sector can no longer bear the onslaught of increasing operating cost, much more, the additional taxes that we have to shoulder," he added.

The group said they will also reduce the number of passengers from 18 to 15 people by removing the middle seats as another justification for the requested fare hike.

Aside from replacement cost, cost of fuel,increase in terminal fees, cost of payola, cost of spare tires and the operating expenses, Marable said due to heavy traffic, drivers can only make up to four round trips per day.

The sector was granted a P2 per kilometer increase last 2006. Ella Dionisio/DMS