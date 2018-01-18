The province of Albay was placed under state of calamity as the number of families evacuated because of volcanic activities in Mayon continued to increase.

Romina Marasigan, National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) spokesperson, said Wednesday the province was declared under state of calamity on Tuesday.

“That was yesterday based on resolution from Albay. If you would remember this is for the local government to be able to access their local calamity fund,” she said.

“So the state of calamity was done under resolution 670 series of 2018. This is the resolution of their local government council to declare (state of) calamity,” she added.

Marasigan said based on their latest data the number of families displaced are 8,296, which is equivalent to 34,003 persons.

“Even the areas that maybe affected by lahar flow or mud flow, (residents there were) also evacuated by the local government with the help of our PNP ( Philippine National Police) and AFP ( Armed Forces of the Philippines. We are just ensuring their safety, said Marasigan.

“Cities and municipalities where the evacuees come from include Camalig, Guinobatan, Ligao, Daraga, Tabaco, Malilipot, Sto Domingo, and Legaspi City,” she added.

Marasigan said the local government of Albay are set to conduct an aerial survey to determine the actual situation at Mayon. Robina Asido/DMS