News website Rappler's executives and reporters may need to secure accreditation in Malacanang as bloggers if they want to continue reporting following the decision of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revoking the company's license, an official said on Wednesday.

In a press briefing in San Fernando City, La Union, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque reiterated that voiding of Rappler's registration was not an issue of freedom of the press.

He said it was an issue of upholding the Constitutional ban on foreign ownership as far as the business of mass media is concerned.

"They can be bloggers, that's clear. Maria Ressa can continue to blog, Pia Ranada can continue to blog. But may be they need to secure accreditation as bloggers because they cannot continue conducting their business as Rappler since that company has, for all intents and purposes been declared void by SEC," he said.

Ressa is Rappler's CEO, while Ranada is their beat reporter in Malacanang.

"Well, all bloggers, in order to have access to Malacanang, will have to seek accreditation. But we will never prohibit them from exercising their protective freedom," Roque added. Celerina Monte/DMS