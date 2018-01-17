ormer customs chief Nicanor Faeldon formally took his oath as the deputy administrator for operations of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in a ceremony in Quezon City Tuesday.

In a press release, the OCD said the oath of service was administered by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana in his office at Camp Aguinaldo.

It was also witnessed by OCD officials led by Civil Defense Administrator Usec Ricardo Jalad, Civil Defense Deputy Administrator for Administration Associate Secretary Kristoffer James Purisima and other officers.

According to the OCD, Lorenzana urged "Faeldon to bring new insights that would contribute to OCD’s development as the country’s lead Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) agency."

It also noted Jalad, also expressed confidence that "Faeldon could help OCD in the effort to provide efficient service to the Filipino in line with the country’s Disaster Risk Reduction Management (DRRM) advocacy."

The oath taking was conducted following Faeldon's appointment on the post which was issued by the Office of the President last month.

As the new deputy administrator for operation, "Faeldon will join Asec Purisima as Deputy Administrators of OCD."

According to the OCD, Faeldon will be assigned in operations, "a position created in 2016 as part of the expansion of the agency to address the growing demands of the country’s Civil Defense and DRRM programs."

As he took his oath, Faeldon expressed his gratitude for the support from the OCD officials while he also vows to do his best for the organization.

“I thank the Secretary Lorenzana, Usec Jalad and Asec Purisima for their support. OCD and our people at large can be assured that I will do my best to help OCD achieve its goals”, said Faeldon, a retired Marine captain. Robina Asido/DMS