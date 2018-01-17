The National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has recorded more than a dozen of fatalities because of weather systems affecting some parts of the country.

Romina Marasigan, NDRRMC spokesman said the victims died mostly from landslide and drowning.

“Although we do not have a storm, we have recorded 16 deaths. Initially we have 30 missing. (Some) reported missing have been found alive already. The 16 recorded fatalities are still subject for verification of the Department of Interior and Local Government,” she said.

Marasigan said four fatalities were recorded in Tacloban City, four in Compostela Valley, two in Northern Samar, two in Pantar, Lanao del Norte, one in Caramoan, Camarines Sur and three in Camarines Norte.

She noted there are three weather disturbances: tail end of a cold front, northeast monsoon and a low pressure area.

“Although we do not have a storm were have recorded 12 incidents of landslide. There was a lot of... rain, and it endangers our people,” she added.

The NDRRMC report said a total of 17,794 families or 74,302 person affected by the weather disturbances in Regions V and VIII. Of the total, there are 1,875 families or 7,937 individuals in different evacuation centers.

The report said seven houses were totally damaged in Negros Occidental in Region VI and Compostela Valley in Region XI. Robina Asido/DMS